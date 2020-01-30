Home

Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
4565 Pleasant St Se
Prior Lake, MN 55372
(952) 447-2633
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ballard-Sunder Funeral Homes
4565 Pleasant St Se
Prior Lake, MN 55372
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity United Methodist Church
16150 Arcadia Avenue SE
Prior Lake, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity United Methodist Church
16150 Arcadia Avenue SE
Prior Lake, CT
View Map
Ottilie Prevost Castriotta

Ottilie Prevost Castriotta Obituary
Castriotta, Ottilie Prevost, 75, formerly of Southington, CT, passed Jan. 24, 2020, at her home in Prior Lake, MN. Loved and missed by daughters, Larissa (Ross) Kennedy, Rachel Castriotta; 3 grandchildren; sister, Susan (Mike) Peacock; and other relatives. A visitation will be on Wed., Jan. 29, from 4-7 pm, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake and one hour prior to the Celebration of Life on Thurs., Jan. 30, at 11 am, at Holy Trinity United Methodist Church, 16150 Arcadia Ave SE, Prior Lake. Interment will be in the Spring at Oak Hill Cemetery, Southington, CT. Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly served the family. www.ballardsunderfuneral.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 30, 2020
