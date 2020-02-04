Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
Resources
More Obituaries for Otto Romann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Otto J. Romann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Otto J. Romann Obituary
Otto J. Romann, 88, of Enfield, CT passed away peacefully at his home on February 2, 2020. He was born in Budapest, Hungary and came to the United States in 1956. He was preceded in death by his son, Istvan. He is survived by his children Otto, Ildiko, Erzsebet, Darek, Douglas, and Diana; and by his devoted partner Janice Romanowski. His favorite pastime was bowling. He enjoyed immensely the competition and all the wonderful people he met over many years. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Otto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -