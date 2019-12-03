Home

Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
860-489-4104
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home
258 Prospect Street
Torrington, CT 06790
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
160 Main St.
Torrington, CT
View Map
Owen F. Canfield Jr. Obituary
Owen F. Canfield, Jr., 85, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 at his home. He was the beloved husband of the late Ethel (Riley) Canfield. Mr. Canfield was born in Torrington on February 1, 1934, son of the late Owen F. Canfield, Sr., and Marjorie (Wheeler) Canfield, and had been a lifelong city resident. He was a U.S. Air Force Korean Conflict Veteran. Owen was a lifelong communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church. Along with being the consummate family man, his love for his family boundless, his accolades include: 7 time Connecticut Sportswriter of the Year, Induction into the Torrington High School Hall of Fame & the Connecticut High School Coaches Hall of Fame. He was honored as Saint Patrick's Day Lord Mayor of Torrington. Along with teaching CCD classes at Saint Francis, he also taught Sports writing classes at the University of Connecticut and Central Connecticut State College. He was heavily involved with the Class of '52 High School reunions & functions. He also enjoyed his monthly lunches with his fellow retired colleagues from the Hartford Courant. Survivors include four sons, Owen F. Canfield, III, and his wife Lori of Oklahoma City, OK, Kevin J. Canfield and his wife Andrea of Tulsa, OK, Steven J. Canfield of Torrington, and Daniel M. Canfield and his wife Annette of Thomaston; six daughters, Linda J. Chamberlain and her husband Douglas of Hooksett, NH, Sheila A. Burke and her husband Christopher of Windsor, Kathleen M. Jacques and her husband Jeffrey of Murrieta, CA, Sharon J. Charter and her husband Travis of Norfolk, Patricia M. Digirolamo and her husband Gregg of Decatur, AL, and Maureen Toth and her husband Marc of Manchester; two sisters, Sandra Friday and her husband Richard, and Marjorie Johnson and her husband Robert, all of Torrington; 17 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Canfield was predeceased by a brother, Matthew D. Canfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 160 Main St., Torrington. Friends are asked to meet directly at the Church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow in Bantam Cemetery. Friends may call Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00p.m. at Gleeson-Ryan Funeral Home, 258 Prospect St., Torrington. Memorial contributions may be made to the Foothills VNA, 32 Union St., Winsted, CT 06098, or to the Torrington Historical Society, 192 Main St., Torrington, CT 06790. To offer an online condolence, please visit www.gleesonryanfh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -