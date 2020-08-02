1/1
Owen G. Goodison
Owen George Goodison, 81, of West Hartford, beloved husband for 55 years of Gernett (White) Goodison, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. Owen will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family and friends will fondly remember him as a very loving and giving man whose family meant the world to him. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, 230 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Due to the Covid Pandemic, attendance is limited. The family encourages people to attend the service remotely by clicking on the video tab on his obituary at 11 a.m. on Friday. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Justin-St. Michael Parish
AUG
7
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Justin-St. Michael Parish
Memories & Condolences
August 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My deepest sympathy and condolences.
Diane Schanck
Friend
August 1, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Odessa
Odessa Poplin
Friend
