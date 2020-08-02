Owen George Goodison, 81, of West Hartford, beloved husband for 55 years of Gernett (White) Goodison, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020. Owen will truly be missed by all who knew him. His family and friends will fondly remember him as a very loving and giving man whose family meant the world to him. His family will receive friends on Friday, August 7, 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Justin-St. Michael Parish, 230 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield. Due to the Covid Pandemic, attendance is limited. The family encourages people to attend the service remotely by clicking on the video tab on his obituary at 11 a.m. on Friday. To read the full obituary, leave an on-line condolence, or attend the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.