Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. John's Full Gospel Deliverance Church
27 Brown Street
Bloomfield, CT
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
St. John's Full Gospel Deliverance Church
27 Brown Street
Bloomfield, CT
1950 - 2019
Ozie L. Jackson Obituary
Ozie L. Jackson, 69, of Hartford, CT, passed away suddenly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. Born February 28, 1950 to the late Jessie Pope Sr. and the late Bessie M. Harrell, she was raised in Americus, GA. She retired after 25 years of employment at the Greater Hartford Chamber of Commerce. Affectionately known as "Elder O," she was a faithful member of the St. John's Full Gospel Deliverance Church in Bloomfield, serving as the personal assistant to Apostle John E. Wilson. She is survived by her husband Donald Jackson Sr; children, Kevin Pope, Keon Berry, Anton Smith, Kristen Smith(Robert), Christopher Jackson (Teresa), Miriam Jackson, Joseph Jackson, and Donald Jackson, Jr.; 35 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. The family will host a celebration of her life on Friday, October 4 at St. John's Full Gospel Deliverance Church, 27 Brown Street, Bloomfield, CT. Viewing will be held from 5-7pm, with the service immediately following. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2019
