Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
42 Spring St
Windsor Locks, CT
P. Owen Maleedy


1942 - 2019
P. Owen Maleedy, 77, of Windsor Locks loving husband of 52 years to Charlene (Zimowski) Maleedy entered into Eternal Rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the VA Medical Center in West Haven with his family by his side. Owen was born July 20, 1942, in St Helens, Lanchashire, England, the son of the late John and Lillian (Brackley) Maleedy. Owen immigrated to the United States and became a citizen in 1970. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. His career was a journey that started as a steamfitter and lead him to be a Master HVAC technician a trade he took great pride in. He was always looking for the next challenge which brought him to a number of management positions. He retired after working several years as a manufacturers representative at E.W. Leonard, Inc. in Moodus. Owen was a member of the American Legion Gensi-Viola Post 36 and of the Knights of Columbus Riverside Council #26 of Windsor Locks. Owen was an avid gardener and took great pride in his vegetable and flower gardens. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need of assistance. He could fix just about anything even if you think it was beyond repair. He enjoyed playing golf in his youth and watching golf and traveling with his family. In addition to his wife, Charlene he is also survived by two daughters, Michele Villanueva and her husband, Manuel and Denise Piotrowicz and her husband, Chester all of Windsor Locks; four grandchildren, his little buddy, Manny O. Villanueva, Zachary, Abigail and Victoria Piotrowicz; a sister, Maureen Champigny of Suffield, many nieces and nephews and many special cousins in England and Wales. Owen was predeceased by a sister, Joan Droney. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral procession will gather on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 9 am at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow with military honors in St. Mary's Cemetery. Memorial contributions in memory of Owen donations may be made to the National Direct Response Headquarters 1200 Hosford Street, Suite 101 Hudson, WI 54016-9316. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
