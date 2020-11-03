1938-2020 Palma (Ragno) Formica, age 82, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Palma was a devoted wife, mother of 4, and grandmother of 9. Born to Giuseppe and Concetta Ragno in Floridia, Sicily, Palma came to America in 1956 at the age of 16. Four years later she met and married, the love of her life, Rosario Formica. Palma and Rosario shared 62 loving years working as hard as possible to help their children and grandchildren achieve the American Dream. Palma is survived by her loving husband Rosario, daughter Filomena Cappulucci and husband Bruno, daughter Tina Pac, daughter Elaine Burnham and husband Paul, son Joe Formica and wife Sue, 9 incredible grandchildren, Michael and wife Fabiana, Geoffrey and husband Ben, Amanda and fiancé Tony, Nicholas, Chase, Calya, Sarah, Jack, and Luke, and brothers Pietro and Salvatore and sister Carmela and husband Corrado. A private funeral mass will be held Thursday at the Church of the Incarnation in Wethersfield. Interment service will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill for friends and family at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family ask you to please consider a donation to the CT Childrens Hospital - https://www.connecticutchildrens.org