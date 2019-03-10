Pamela Ann (Gordon) Chance, 65, beloved mother, sister, aunt and friend, passed on Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home in Cromwell, CT surrounded by her sons and loved ones. Pamela was born to the late Everard C. and Maisie M. (Whyte) Gordon on September 27, 1953, at Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica. At the age of 12, she came to the US to live in Hartford, CT. Pamela attended Weaver High School, with additional studies at Miss Porter's School in Farmington, CT. After graduating from Weaver in 1972, Pamela attended Western Connecticut University in Danbury, CT. She started her career in the financial and insurance industries at Connecticut Bank and Trust Company followed by positions with Aetna and Cigna. She was also a member of The First Cathedral in Bloomfield, CT.Pamela is survived by her three sons, Donovan G. Chance and his partner, Kenneth E. McMillan, Frederick J. Chance, and Joslyn F. Chance, III; her sisters, Yvonne E. Wilson, Doreen E. DeCoteau, Audrey M. Marshall, and Marlene F. Durrant; her brothers, Orville A. C. Gordon and Lenworth A. Gordon; her aunt, Margaret E. Sinclair; her former husband, Joslyn F. Chance, Jr., and a host of nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her brother, David E. Gordon; and her sister, Pauline V. West.Her family will receive family and friends on Sunday, March 17, at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT from 2-5 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Ave., Bloomfield, CT at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, 453 Fairfield Ave., Hartford, CT.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or by visiting www.lustgarten.org/donate. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary