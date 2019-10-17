Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
6:30 PM
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Diakun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Diakun


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Diakun Obituary
Pamela (Sotiropoulos) Diakun, 63, of Glastonbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Hartford surrounded by her loved ones. Pamela leaves behind her devoted husband John Louis Diakun, and their two children John and Jessica. Born in Ipswich, MA on May 27, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Georgia (Argeropoulos) Sotiropoulos and the late Fotis A. Sotiropoulos. Pamela graduated from Ipswich High School in 1974 and Stonehill College in 1978. After college, Pamela worked with an engineering firm in Boston, MA while pursuing her master's degree. She and her husband were married August 26, 1984 and moved to Glastonbury where Pamela devoted her life to raising their two children. For the last 15 years, Pamela worked proudly as a tutor at Manchester High School. She was predeceased by her father Fotis on July 3, 1984, her mother Georgia on September 25, 2013, and her sister Elaine on November 24, 2011. A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at the St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Hartford. Burial will be at the Fairview Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Monday, October 21st, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M., with Trisagion at 6:30 P.M., at the Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, 136 S. Main Street, West Hartford, relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Pamela's name to the . For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now