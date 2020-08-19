1/1
Pamela Doreen Berry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pamela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pamela Doreen McCann Berry, 62, of Manchester, was granted her Angel wings on (Wed.) 08/12/20. Born 10/22/1957 in Hartford to the late Josephine (Milliner) McCann and William D. McCann, Sr. Pamela leaves 1 Daughter Jasmine M. Berry, and 1 son Jaylin A. Berry, 3 grandchildren Jahzara, Glen and Brooklyn, Brothers: Anthony and Todd McCann, Sister: Yvette McCann. Pamela's life will be celebrated Friday, August 21, 12 pm at All Faith Memorial South Windsor with visitation at 11 am. Repass at daughter's house.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 18, 2020
My nana My best friend of 11 years. I will always love you and miss you.- Jahzara
Jahzara
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved