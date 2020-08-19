Pamela Doreen McCann Berry, 62, of Manchester, was granted her Angel wings on (Wed.) 08/12/20. Born 10/22/1957 in Hartford to the late Josephine (Milliner) McCann and William D. McCann, Sr. Pamela leaves 1 Daughter Jasmine M. Berry, and 1 son Jaylin A. Berry, 3 grandchildren Jahzara, Glen and Brooklyn, Brothers: Anthony and Todd McCann, Sister: Yvette McCann. Pamela's life will be celebrated Friday, August 21, 12 pm at All Faith Memorial South Windsor with visitation at 11 am. Repass at daughter's house.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 19, 2020.