Pamela Engelson Colwell, 53, of Rockfall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of 18 years to Ryan M. Colwell. Pamela was born in Manhattan, New York on March 29,1966 and was the daughter of Irmgard Kauppert Engelson and the late William Engelson. She worked as an Administrative Officer for the University of Connecticut Health Center Institutional Review Board. Pamela earned a Bachelor of Science degree in wildlife biology from the University of Vermont in 1988. She worked as a zookeeper for the Bronx Zoo, traveled extensively throughout the world, loved horses and the beaches at Fire Island and Old Saybrook. She also raised seeing eye dogs for Guiding Eyes for the Blind for many years. Mother of Katherine Joy Colwell, who was the light of her life. Pamela was also survived by several cousins and many dear friends, especially Karen Bozzone and Alma Ripps. The visiting hours will be on Saturday, July 13th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Guiding Eyes for the Blind, 611 Granite Springs Rd., Yorktown Heights, NY 10598. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The Hartford Courant on June 30, 2019