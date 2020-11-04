Gary, Douglas, and the entire family, I am truly very sorry for your loss. To lose a beautiful person like Pam who was so full of unconditional love and caring is a tremendous loss. She had the most awesome laugh, of which I keep reliving over in my head. It was contagious. She is resting in peace with her mom, dad, and her younger sister. May you all in time be lessened by grief as you go over precious memories of her.

Gail Nelson

Family