Pamela J. Nelson
1959 - 2020
Pamela Jean Nelson, 61, of Cromwell, beloved wife of Gary Nelson for 30 years, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Hartford Hospital, after a long battle with heart disease. She was born October 7, 1959 in Hartford, the daughter of the late John and Winifred Holt. Pam grew up in Farmington and graduated from Farmington High School. After graduating, she was employed at The Hartford Courant for 41 years. Pam's passion was spending as much time as possible with family and friends, as well as enjoying a James Patterson book, watching soap operas or playing solitaire. But, nothing gave her more satisfaction than helping raise her three grandsons these past few years. Pam was a dedicated wife, daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt, godmother, and sister. She leaves behind her husband Gary, son Douglas, stepson Christopher, her sister Gail Jensen and her husband Gary, her brother John Holt and his wife Denise, brother-in-law Todd Swanson, grandsons Bradley Nelson, Luke Nelson and Anthony Nelson. She also leaves many loving nieces and nephews, including Godchildren Craig Jensen and Carla Swanson. Pam was predeceased by her sister Leslie Swanson. Funeral Mass and burial are private due to the COVID pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Congregational Church, 110 South Road, Farmington, CT 06032 or to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., www.ahernfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ahern Funeral Home - Hartford
180 Farmington Avenue
Hartford, CT 06105
(860) 522-1155
Memories & Condolences
November 3, 2020
Gary, You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Please accept my sincere condolences for the loss of your beautiful wife, Pamela. Sincerely, Robin
Robin Tabora
Friend
November 3, 2020
Gary, Douglas, and the entire family, I am truly very sorry for your loss. To lose a beautiful person like Pam who was so full of unconditional love and caring is a tremendous loss. She had the most awesome laugh, of which I keep reliving over in my head. It was contagious. May you all in time be lessened by grief as you go over precious memories of her.
Gail Nelson
Family
