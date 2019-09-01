Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Pamela Jean Peterson

Pamela Jean Peterson Obituary
Pamela (Walsh) Peterson, 57, lifelong resident of Windsor, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019, with her family by her side. Born in Hartford, the daughter of James Walsh and the late Frances (Lafleur) Forbes, she graduated from Windsor High School, Class of 1980, and attended cosmetology school. Pam spent her working career as a Retail Manager for various businesses, and most recently was employed at Geissler's Supermarket. Pam will be fondly remembered by her family and friends as a kind and compassionate woman with an infectious laugh, who was selfless, to a fault. She treasured her children and grandchildren dearly, adored her cats, loved the beach, flowers, especially lilacs, and was an avid reader. Pam was predeceased by her husband of 15 years, James Peterson. Besides her father and his wife, Kathleen of Ocala, FL, she is survived by her son, Daniel Lucia and his wife Angela of Westfield, MA; her daughter, Anna Lucia of Bolton; her beloved grandchildren, Evan and Amelia; her brother, David Walsh and his wife Ann Leigh of Midlothian, VA; and her companion, Robert Mips of Windsor. She also leaves two nephews, David and Riley; along with many precious cousins, relatives and friends. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 4, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a Funeral Service to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. Donations, in memory of Pamela, may be made to CT Cat Connection, 40 Stevens Mill Rd., Windsor, CT 06095. For online condolences, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 1, 2019
