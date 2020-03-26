|
|
Pamela M. Basile, 71, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Pamela was born in Hartford, on November 22, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Nunzio "Zip" and Mary Basile. Pam was a graduate of South Catholic High School and the Morse School of Business. She retired after a long career working in the Vital Statistics Department for the City of Hartford. Pam resided in Wethersfield for a short period of time then moved to Avery Heights in Hartford. While at Avery, Pam made many new friends whom she enjoyed socializing with. She especially enjoyed attending their concerts, socials, watching horse racing and playing Wii bowling. Pam became an expert at Wii bowling, earning the title of Wii Bowling Champion. Pam loved to wear sparkling jewelry and she loved to brighten everyone's day. Most of all, Pam enjoyed visiting with her family whom she dearly loved. Her family will miss her phone calls and visits with her. Pam leaves behind her twin brother Frank Basile and wife Terri, her brother John Basile and wife Lisa, her sister Mary Jayne Pederson and husband Bradley. She also leaves her nephews Scott Basile and wife Barbara and their daughter Juliana, Brian Basile and wife Kristen, Matthew Basile and Erik Pederson. She also leaves her nieces Jenna Basile and Lindsay Pederson. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful nurses, aides and PT workers that cared for her health needs at Avery. Pam was especially fond of Lucy, Sean and Mark. Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations in Pam's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2080 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel of Wethersfield has been entrusted with the services. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020