Pamela Mary Yost
1950 - 2020
Pamela Mary Yost, 70, of Granby, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Simsbury. Born in Philadelphia, PA on March 4, 1950, daughter of the late John H. and Mary (Hynds) Yost, she was raised in Bloomfield and had lived in Granby for over 40 years. Pamela attended the American School for the Deaf in West Hartford until the age of 19. She was a talented artist who loved to paint and draw. Her work was exhibited at McLean in Simsbury several times over the years. Pamela's favorite times were spent in Madison, CT with her family on the beach. She always remained very close to her niece, her cousins and their families over the years. Watching the children grow up brought her much joy. She leaves a brother, Gregory J. Yost and his wife Judyanne of East Granby; a niece, Courtney Yost of East Granby; five cousins, Gareth Witkewicz of Avon, William Witkewicz and his wife Mary of Chicago, IL, Robert Witkewicz of Canton, Glenda Hughes and her husband Peter of Princeton, NJ, and Joseph Kane of Bristol. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, June 8, 11 a.m., at St. Therese Church, 120 West Granby Rd., Granby. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Memorial donations may be made to McLean Development, Attn: McLean Benevolent Fund, 75 Great Pond Rd., Simsbury, CT 06070. Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home in Granby has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Therese Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hayes-Huling & Carmon Funeral Home
364 Salmon Brook St.
Granby, CT 06035
860-653-6637
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
