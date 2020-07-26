PAMELA MCCUE MARSHALL – August 19, 1954 - July 22, 2020 Pamela (Pam) McCue passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Pam grew up in Old Wethersfield and then became a long-time resident of Glastonbury. She was the co-owner and General Manager of the prominent banquet facility "The Gallery", member of various civic organizations including the Glastonbury Rotary and the Elks Club. At "The Gallery", Pam was always there to make every customer's event special and treated all like family. She was loyal to her employees and was always there for them. With the Rotary, Pam hosted the Monday meetings at "The Gallery", provided food for other special events and was an active participant in all functions. She was a Paul Harris Award recipient in 2010, the highest honor for any Rotarian. She had a passion for helping those that needed help. There are countless examples of her making food for someone in need and delivering it to them. Besides "The Gallery", her other passions in life were her family, cooking, shopping, playing "set back" and taking photos at every special event. She was a "second Mother" to her nephews: Jon, Bobby, Trevor, Alex; her niece Samantha and Samantha's two children Scarlett and Clark. They will always have a special place in their hearts because of the love, kindness, support and special things she did for all of them. Together with her two sisters Julie and Kim, she created many incredible memories through special family holiday and Birthday events, time spent at the beach, quick trips to FL and always being there for both of them. She loved taking walks with her dogs in the Glastonbury community. She is predeceased by her husband, Edward Marshall; parents Thomas and Helen McCue. She is survived by her two sisters: Julie McCue Lord her husband John their sons Jon, Robert, Trevor and Alexander; Kimberly McCue Prout her husband Steve, daughter Samantha Prout Warner, her husband Chester and daughter Scarlett and son Clark; brother Konstin McCue wife Sue, son Thomas and daughter Katie; her step son Edward Marshall wife Jamie and son Ryan;. She also leaves the Lord, Mazzara, Pugliughi, Monaco and Mulryan families and Godmother Delores Garafolo and family. We will all miss the wonderful, kind, caring and supportive person she was. She has left a big hole in our lives, but also leaves a great example of how to treat people, be a good "Samaritan" and make a difference in other people's lives. She truly lived by the Rotary motto, "Service above Self". May God and all those in heaven enjoy her as much as we did. On Tuesday, July 28, A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church, 285 Church Street, Hartford, CT. Seating at the Church is limited to invitation only. A streaming of the Church Service will be available at the following website beginning at 2:00 p.m. https://venu.streamspot.com/event/1763555
. Because the Church Service is limited, everyone who wants to attend a celebration of Pam's life are invited to the Elks Pavilion Complex, 98 Woodland Street, South Glastonbury, CT beginning at 3:30 p.m. Contributions in her name can be made to the Glastonbury Rotary Charitable Corp, PO Box 67, Glastonbury, CT 06033. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com
.