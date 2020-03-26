|
|
Pamela Perry, 60, of South Windsor, passed away peacefully at Livewell, in Plantsville, CT on March 22, 2020. Born in Neptune, NJ on April 17, 1959, the daughter of James Perry and the late Jean (Schenck) Perry. Pam was raised in South Windsor and attended local schools; she was a 1977 graduate of South Windsor High school. Pam proudly served her country in the United States Army from February 25, 1985 to August 7, 1989. During her enlistment Pam was stationed in Wiesbaden Germany. Pam was employed at Pratt & Whitney and she also worked for many years as a security guard at Apollo Security Company. She is survived by her father; James Perry of South Windsor, her three sisters: Paulette Perry of North Carolina, Karen E. Menyfield and her husband Bobby of Clinton, MD and Kristy Perry of South Windsor, her three aunts, nieces, nephews and many beloved cousins. Burial will take place at CT Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Middletown. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 26, 2020