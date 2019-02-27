Resources More Obituaries for Pamela Potterton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Pamela "Pam" Potterton

Obituary Condolences Flowers Pamela "Pam" (Holmes) Potterton, 67, of Manchester, CT, and Dennisport, MA, passed away unexpectedly on February 21, 2019 at home. She was the loving wife of the late Leland "Lee" Potterton. Pam was born on March 26, 1951 the oldest of three children of the late Arthur G. "Spike" Holmes and Shirley I. (Bennett) Holmes. She was raised in Manchester, attended local schools and was a 1969 graduate of Manchester High School. Pam earned two degrees in Education, her Bachelor's from Keene State College and her Master's from UCONN. She was a longtime elementary school teacher for the Manchester Board of Education and was a member of North United Methodist Church in Manchester. Pam was very active on multiple committees, including the Manchester Education Association and the Retired Teachers of Manchester. She was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa (International Honorary Organization for Women Educators) and served as their chapter President for two years and the chairperson for their annual auction. Pam always looked forward to weekly breakfast gatherings with her teacher friends at Shady Glenn. She most enjoyed being with her family and friends, especially hosting guests at her Cape Cod home and spending time with her young granddaughter. She had a love for gardening, reading, and travel. Pam leaves her two sons; Toby Potterton of Pownal, VT and Jonathan Potterton and his wife Sarah (Gwizdaloski) Potterton and their daughter Emily of Jacksonville, FL, her sister and brother-in-law Susan (Holmes) Haberern and William Haberern of Bonita Springs, FL and West Harwich, MA, her brother and sister-in-law Scott Holmes and Lisa (Ricci) Holmes of Coventry and her sister-in-law Marcia (Potterton) Eaton and her husband Charles Eaton of Amston. She also leaves her beloved nieces and nephews; Michael Haberern and Marina Barrett of Vernon, Alexandra (Holmes) Gorra and her husband William Gorra and their three children; Kyleigh, Juliet and William of Bolton, Victoria Holmes of Manchester, Chuck Eaton Jr. and his wife Cheryl (Risavich) Eaton and their son Charlie of Lebanon, Michael Eaton and his wife Sarah Whinnem and their children Calder and Hannah of Mattapoisett, MA; and Stephen Spratt and his wife Christine (Desrochers) Spratt and their children Nora and Logan of Castine, ME and several aunts, uncles, numerous cousins their families and many wonderful friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Pam was predeceased by her in-laws; George A. and Barbara Potterton and her sister-in-law Georgia (Potterton) Spratt and her husband Jack Spratt. Family and friends are welcome to attend calling hours at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. Funeral services for Pam will be celebrated at North United Methodist Church, 300 Parker St., Manchester on Saturday, March 2, 2019, beginning at 10 am. Guests are asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Buckland Cemetery, Manchester. Memorial contributions may be made to Instructors of the Handicapped (I.O.H) P.O. Box 249, Manchester, CT 06040 or M.A.R.C Inc, 151 Sheldon Rd, Manchester, CT 06042 or to the Keene State College Alumni Association, c/o Keene State College Advancement, 229 Main St. Keene, NH 03435-2701. To leave an online condolence please visit www.holmeswatkins.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries