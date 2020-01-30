Home

Congregational Church
130 W Main St
Plainville, CT 06062
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
The Congregational Church of Plainville
130 W. Main St.
Plainville, CT
Pamela S. Collins


1960 - 2020
Pamela S. Collins Obituary
Pamela Sue (Kelly) Collins, 59, of Bristol, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Bristol Hospital. She was born on August 13, 1960 in Rhode Island, a daughter of the late Allen and Betty (St. James) Kelly. She was the loving wife of Stephen Collins for 34 years. Pam enjoyed cooking, crafting, and taking cruises with her husband. Nothing brought her greater joy than spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her husband Stephen she is survived by her children, Jamie Carrier and her husband Kyle of Bristol; Lindsay Osak and her fiancé Tim Cote of Thomaston; her grandchildren Keilen, Hannah, Logan, Keira, Cooper, and Theo; sister Cheryl Cone and her husband Rexford of Bristol; brothers George Kelly and his wife Helen of Plainville and David Kelly and his wife Charlene of MA and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister Rebecca Silvernale. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 12 pm at The Congregational Church of Plainville, 130 W. Main St., Plainville. A reception will follow at the church.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 30, 2020
