D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Paolino Ciarcia


1934 - 2019
Paolino Ciarcia Obituary
Paolino Ciarcia, 84, of Newington, beloved son of the late Salvatore Ciarcia and the late Paolina (Ficara) Ciarcia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was born in Canicattini Bagni, province of Siracusa, Sicily on August 13, 1934. Paolino was a mason who started his own company, CRC Mason Contractors. Paolino loved painting, cooking, watching soccer games and traveling, especially to Italy. Paolino is survived by his four beloved children, Paula K. Pisano of South Windsor, Joseph Ciarci and his wife Valli of East Haddam, Marcella Ferrara and her husband Stephen of Okemos, MI and Paul Ciarci Jr. of North Granby; his brother, Sebastiano Ciarcia and his wife Maria; his sister, Lucia Capobianco and her husband Nazzarino; five cherished grandchildren, Joseph, Alessandra, Lauren, Mercedes, Amanda; and the love of his life, Giovanna Tarantello. Paolino was predeceased by his brothers, Emanuele and Giuseppe. Family and friends may call on Wednesday (July 17) from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield. Burial will immediately follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. To share a memory of Paolino with his family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 16, 2019
