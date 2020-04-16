|
|
On Saturday, April 11, 2020, Paolo Fiducia, 79, also known as Papa, Booba, Dad, Nunnu, Nonno, and Grandpa, was called to eternal life. Born on September 21, 1940 in Canicattini Bagni, Sicily, he was the son of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Garro) Fiducia. He immigrated to the United States in 1971 with his wife, Paolina (Pantano) Fiducia, to begin their new life in America. Prior to coming to the United States, Paolo owned his own automobile repair shop in Italy. In Connecticut, he worked for several car dealerships in the greater Hartford area and was sought after for his expertise in automobile servicing. He always worked hard to care for his family. Left to honor and cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 49 years Paolina (Pantano) Fiducia; his devoted sons and daughter, Giuseppe and his wife Christine, of Berlin, Sabrina (Fiducia) Trocchi and her husband Rick, of Cheshire, Sandro, of Berlin, and Paolo Jr. and his wife Alicia, of Glastonbury; and his adored six grandchildren Emily, Tessa, Jacob, Nico, Santo, and Giuliana. He also leaves his brother-in-law, Aldo Pantano and his wife Marla, of Portland. Paolo, being the kind, compassionate person he was, gave Aldo, at the age of 10, his first job at his auto repair shop in Italy, and became Aldo's number one fan when he played soccer for the University of Hartford. Paolo saw Aldo as his younger brother. He also leaves his sisters, Nella (Fiducia) Tavana and her husband Sebastiano and Maria (Fiducia) Interlandi and her husband Paolo, of Sicily; and many other family and friends in Sicily. In addition to his parents, Paolo was predeceased by his brother Giuseppe Fiducia and his beloved nephew, Santo Tavana, of Sicily. We are grateful he was able to visit his sisters, family, and friends in his cherished hometown of Canicattini Bagni in September 2018. Although he pretended to be indifferent to them, we know he also had a fondness for his cat, Catrina, and his grand-fur and shelled babies Lola, Willow, Simon, the Chickens, and Timmy the Turtle (RIP). He loved gathering with his family, his many "Compari e Comari", and his life-long friends at the Canicattinese Society, AKA "U Clubu", where he went daily to have espresso, play Italian card games, including scopa, trisetti, briscola, and scala, and watch soccer. He was an avid soccer fan, watching any and all soccer but always cheering for his favorite team Roma. He was also a passionate lover of pasta-no one could get between him and his daily "pasta asciutta". Paolo will be dearly missed and forever loved by his family. Entombment at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford will be private. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. The D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield, has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 16, 2020