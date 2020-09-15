Paris James Kollias (Perry), 96, of Glastonbury, former long-time resident of Portland, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at home on September 8, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Marion (O'Leary) Kollias for 68 years before she passed in May. Perry was also predeceased by his parents, James and Malama Kollias, his sister, Bessie Kollias, his brother, John Kollias, and his eight sisters-in-law and six brothers-in-law. Perry was born on July 19, 1924 in Grafton, MA and grew up in Worcester, MA. Upon graduating from Classical High School, he joined the United States Army and proudly served in World War II as Private First Class in Company C 135th Combat Engineers Battalion. Perry's decorations and citations included the Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the European African Middle Eastern Theater Campaign Ribbon. He served in battles and campaigns in Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes, and Central Europe and was privileged to serve under the distinguished leadership of General George S. Patton. Following Perry's discharge from the service, he graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration before beginning a successful career with Sears as their Central Credit Manager for more than 25 years and as a Pension Analyst with Aetna Life & Casualty for the next 9 years. Perry was a devoted father and is survived by his daughters, Diane (Kollias) Bascom, and her husband, Donald, and Marlene Kollias, of Portland, his son, Paul Kollias, of Tuftonboro, NH and his two cherished grandchildren, Katherine (Katie) and Brian Bascom, who were the light of his life. Perry will also be dearly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and special friends. He was actively involved in numerous civic organizations throughout the years, including the Disabled Veterans Chapter 7, the Middletown Elks Lodge No. 771, the Masonic Veteran Association of Connecticut, the Sphinx Shriners, and a Past Commander and Life Member the United States Power Squadron. Perry was a sports enthusiast, who supported the UCONN Lady Huskies, the Boston Red Sox, and the New England Patriots. He was intensely devoted to his family and friends, and he leaves behind many who were touched by his warmth and generosity. A walk-through visitation (with face masks and social distancing) will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver Street, Middletown, CT followed by a graveside service with full military honors at the State of Connecticut Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT at 10:00 a.m. A mass and celebration of Perry's life will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Disabled American Veterans
(D.A.V.
) Chapter 7, 156 Prospect Street, Middletown CT 06457.
.