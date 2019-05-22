Home

Parker Littles Jr., 88, departed this life on May 9, 2019. He was born to the late Parker Littles, Sr. and Victoria Brown Littles in Chiefland, FL on June 30, 1930. He was also predeceased by his wife, Ruby Littles, of 47 years and 8 siblings. In his wake, Parker leaves one sister, six children, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. A celebration of Parker's life will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at The First Cathedral, 1151 Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield, CT at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00AM – 11:00AM. Interment, with military honors will take place at 1:00PM at the CT State Veteran's Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown, CT. To leave a message of comfort for the Littles family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 22, 2019
