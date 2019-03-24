Pascuala Tomas, 92, of New Britain, widow of Juan Verdu, passed away peacefully on Friday, Mar. 22, 2019.Born in Castell De Castells, Spain, she was the daughter of the late Pascual Tomas and Joaquina (Verdu) Tomas. Pascuala was formerly employed as a seamstress. She was a member of the Spanish American Cultural Club and attended St. Maurice Church. Pascuala was a wonderful and caring mother and grandmother. She adored her family and will be truly missed.Surviving are a daughter, Rosario Moragues and her husband Juan of New Britain; a son, Juan Verdu and his wife Angelina also of New Britain; a sister, Rosita Tomas of Spain; four grandchildren, Elaine Zerio, Christopher Verdu, Raquel Britt, and Ivan Moragues; and four great-grandchildren, Elise Zerio, Cristian Zerio, Gabriel Britt and Sebastian Britt.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 AM at St. Maurice Church, New Britain. Burial will be St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 25, from 5-7 PM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 South Main St., New Britain. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary