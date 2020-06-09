Pasquale Bartone Jr.
Pasquale Bartone, Jr - 83 of Manchester passed away on June 5 at the Marlborough Health Care Center. He was the beloved husband of Sybil (McCarthy) Bartone for 61 years. Pat was the son of Pasquale and Angela (Angelo) Bartone. He served in the US Naval Sea Bee Reserve for 8 years. He was a communicant of St. James Parish, Member of The International Cessna 170 Association (served on their Board of Directors for many years) member of NAG (National Air Racing Group) member of the East Windsor Sportsman Club and the Hartford Hangar of Quiet Birdmen. He also was a volunteer for MACC. He had his own plumbing business for many years. He will be remembered for his interest in aviation and his love of flying. He is survived by his wife, Sybil and his three daughters: Sallie D'Attilio and her husband Raymond of Manchester, Laura Flanagan and her husband Michael of East Hampton and Carrie Bartone of Glastonbury; six grandchildren: Kyllie Freeman, Zachary D'Attilio, Deanna Gambaccini and her husband James, Ryan Flanagan, Luke Flanagan, Capri Beers and her husband Michael, great granddaughters – Jazmyn Freeman, Meadow Beers and great grandson Hunter Beers. He also leaves his sister, Margaret Ward of Cromwell and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brothers, Leonard and Dominic Bartone, sisters – Teresa DiGennaro and Rosanna Bartone and great grandson, Michael Rome Alexander Beers. There will be a graveside service at Green Cemetery, 99 Hubbard Street, Glastonbury, CT on Friday June 12th at 11am. The family is very grateful for the care Pat received at the Marlborough Health Care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Pat to the TIC170 Assn Scholarship Fund, 22 Vista Lane, Cody, WY 82414, Creative Living Community of CT, 60 Church St., Manchester, CT 06040 or the March of Dimes, 500 Winding Brook Dr. #8, Glastonbury, CT 06033.John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of arrangements and for condolences online please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Green Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
