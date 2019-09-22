Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Pasquale J. Indomenico


1938 - 2019
Pasquale J. Indomenico Obituary
Pasquale J. "Pat" Indomenico, 81, of South Windsor, husband of 30 years to Donna (Metcalf) Indomenico, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. Pat was born in Hartford on January 11, 1938 to the late Salvatore and Mary (Glaze) Indomenico. Pat grew up in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1956. After high school, he attended UCONN where he earned his master's degree in Teaching. Pat was employed by the Manchester Board of Education for over 28 years teaching at Martin Elementary School and Bennett Middle School. Pat is an avid sports fan and could be found watching and cheering on his favorite teams, the Boston Red Sox and the UCONN Women's Basketball Team. He enjoyed the summer months playing golf with his buddies and always looked forward to his gatherings with family and friends. Also, Pat and his wife enjoyed their frequent trips to Broadway at the Bushnell. In addition to his wife Donna, Pat is survived by his step-son, Mark Moran, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and very special friends. A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 41 Park St., Manchester, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Inurnment w/ military honors will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to the Manchester Scholarship Foundation Inc., 20 Hartford Rd., Manchester, CT 06040. To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 22, 2019
