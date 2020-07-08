Pasquale "Pat" Marinelli, 92 of Rocky Hill, was peacefully taken home to the Lord on July 1, 2020. Certain to greet and embrace him was his loving and devoted wife Generosa (Ficocelli) Marinelli whom he longed to be with again and who predeceased him in 2014. Prior to her death, they had just celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary. Pasquale was born on July 3, 1927 in Jamaica, Queens, New York. He passed away two days short of his 93rd birthday. His birthday was always a grand Fourth of July celebration. He was the son of the late Giovanni "John" Marinelli and Elvira (Alberico) Marinelli both born in Musellaro, Province of Pescara, Italy. He attended Grover Cleveland High School in Ridgewood, New York and shortly after served briefly in the US Navy. He moved to Rocky Hill with his family in the early 1950s living there until his last days. He worked a variety of jobs during those first years. In 1962, he became employed by the Metropolitan Water District (MDC) in West Hartford where he dedicated 30 years of service retiring in 1992. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. James Church (now St. Josephine Bakhita) in Rocky Hill. He loved his childhood days in Brooklyn and often spoke of his many fond memories growing up in New York City. He was a gentle, hardworking, faith-filled husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His family was his pride and joy. He looked forward to Italian Sunday dinners and filling the house with as much company as possible. His famous words to his grandchildren as they entered the house was "who loves you?". He had an infectious smile and laugh that would light up any room. His wife Generosa was the "apple of his eye" and on many occasions when the entire family was gathered together, he would look around, smile, and say, "Jean (as he called her) look what we did." He was always grateful for his many blessings. He was very nostalgic of the past and especially enjoyed old trains. He relished any opportunity to take a ride on a trolley or train when the opportunity permitted. He is survived by his son John Marinelli and wife Lynn of South Windsor; his daughter Nancy Tyler and husband Aaron of Marlborough; his son Eugene Marinelli and wife Filomena of Wethersfield; and his son George Marinelli and wife Luciana of Rocky Hill. He leaves behind his cherished grandchildren; Alison Marinelli Cetin and her husband Danny; Jenna Marinelli; Danielle and Amanda Tyler; Jordan Tyler and fiancée Lisa Solari; Liana, Anthony, Corinna and Sofia Marinelli; Vanessa Marinelli Gonzalez and her husband Marcel; and Marco Marinelli and fiancée Brianna Cucuta; and two adoring greatgrandchildren Anthony and Jordan Gonzalez. He also leaves behind his youngest brother George Marinelli and his wife Sharon of Rocky Hill; and his sister-in-law Sally Marinelli also of Rocky Hill as well as his brother-in-law Nicola Ficocelli and his wife Maryann of Newington. He was predeceased by his younger brothers Louis Marinelli and John Marinelli. Also remembering him with profound affection and respect are his many nephews and nieces as well as extended family in Australia, Italy, and New York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 615 Slaters Lane, Alexandria, Virginia, 22313 or online at: www.give.salvationarmyusa.org/donate-online/change-a-life
