Pasquale Pappalardo
Pasquale Pappalardo, 88, of Newington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Francesca (Fontana) Pappalardo for 67 years. Born in Floridia, Sicily, son of the late Raffaele and Sebastiana (Rossitto) Pappalardo, he came to the U.S. in 1973 and settled in Hartford before moving to Newington. Pasquale was a bar operator for the Italian American Star in Hartford and a lifetime member. He retired from the City of Hartford. Pasquale owned and operated International Video for over 20 years in Hartford. He was an avid soccer fan, especially of the A.C. Milan team. Above all, he loved spending time with his family and Sunday lunches together. His family wishes to thank his Patient Care Assistant, Shawn, for her care and compassion. Along with his wife, he leaves his five children and their spouses, Marisa and Carmelo Fidelio of Newington, Paula and Vincenzo Marturano of Berlin, Donna and Paolo Patane of Newington, Ralph and Carmela Pappalardo of Hartford and Gaetano and Christina Pappalardo of Newington, his adored 11 grandchildren and his cherished 8 great grandchildren. He also leaves his brother Santo Pappalardo and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson, Justin Correa, his sister Nuccia Pettino and his brother Vincenzo Pappalardo. All services will be private. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington is serving his family. To share a memory or condolence, please visit us at www.duksa.net.

Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 23, 2020
Guy and family: Our condolences on your loss. Our thoughts, and prayers are with you.
John & Sheila Fenton
John Fenton
Coworker
August 23, 2020
August 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 24, 2020
With deepest sympathy during your time of mourning.
Newington Memorial Funeral Home Duksa Family Funeral Homes
