Patience (Cormier) Lomnicky of Unionville passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019. Born in Middletown on July 24, 1945 daughter of the late Raymond J. and Catherine (Dublac) Cormier, she was a graduate of Farmington High School. Prior to retiring she was employed at McCallum Motors Inc. and E.D.M Industries; and was an avid animal lover. She is survived by her three brothers, Raymond J. Cormier Jr. and his wife Barbara, Gerard C. Cormier and Francis X. Cormier and his wife Marianne, her brother-in-law Donald Oquist, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister Rosemary Oquist. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Avon Health Center for the special care given to Patience. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday (May 31) at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Unionville followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019