Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ahern Funeral Home
111 Main St., Rt. 4
Unionville, CT 06085
(860) 673-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for Patience Lomnicky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patience Lomnicky

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patience Lomnicky Obituary
Patience (Cormier) Lomnicky of Unionville passed away Wednesday May 22, 2019. Born in Middletown on July 24, 1945 daughter of the late Raymond J. and Catherine (Dublac) Cormier, she was a graduate of Farmington High School. Prior to retiring she was employed at McCallum Motors Inc. and E.D.M Industries; and was an avid animal lover. She is survived by her three brothers, Raymond J. Cormier Jr. and his wife Barbara, Gerard C. Cormier and Francis X. Cormier and his wife Marianne, her brother-in-law Donald Oquist, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sister Rosemary Oquist. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Avon Health Center for the special care given to Patience. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Friday (May 31) at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of St. Mary Star of the Sea in Unionville followed by burial at St. Mary Cemetery, Avon. Arrangements are being handled by The Ahern Funeral Homes, Inc., To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.ahernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now