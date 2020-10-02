Patricia Ann Babowicz, 79, of Bristol, died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Hospital of Central CT, New Britain. Pat was born October 11, 1940 in Bristol, the eldest daughter of the late Gordan and Angelina (Francischelli) Totire. Prior to her retirement, Pat was an accountant for almost 30 years with the State of CT Treasurer's Office. Pat loved the beach and visiting the casino. She loved to be with her family and enjoyed having everyone together for a homecooked meal. She will especially be remembered for her Christmas Eve feasts. Pat was predeceased by her partner, Thomas Babowicz, who passed away earlier this year. She is survived by her sister Diane Brooks of Southington and brother Gregory Totire of Indiana; daughters, Maryann Mazzone and husband David of Bristol and Donna Gervais and husband Mark of Plainville; sons Thomas Babowicz, Jr. and wife Lynn of Bristol and Craig Babowicz and wife Jennifer of South Windsor; as-well-as her beloved grandchildren Kristen, Mark Jr., Michael, Emma, Benjamin, Riley and Quinn and great-grandchildren Jack and Ella. Graveside services will be held Monday (Oct. 5th) at 1 p.m. at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Due to the current situation there are no calling hours. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association
