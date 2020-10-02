1/
Patricia A. Babowicz
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Babowicz, 79, of Bristol, died Tuesday September 29, 2020 at Hospital of Central CT, New Britain. Pat was born October 11, 1940 in Bristol, the eldest daughter of the late Gordan and Angelina (Francischelli) Totire. Prior to her retirement, Pat was an accountant for almost 30 years with the State of CT Treasurer's Office. Pat loved the beach and visiting the casino. She loved to be with her family and enjoyed having everyone together for a homecooked meal. She will especially be remembered for her Christmas Eve feasts. Pat was predeceased by her partner, Thomas Babowicz, who passed away earlier this year. She is survived by her sister Diane Brooks of Southington and brother Gregory Totire of Indiana; daughters, Maryann Mazzone and husband David of Bristol and Donna Gervais and husband Mark of Plainville; sons Thomas Babowicz, Jr. and wife Lynn of Bristol and Craig Babowicz and wife Jennifer of South Windsor; as-well-as her beloved grandchildren Kristen, Mark Jr., Michael, Emma, Benjamin, Riley and Quinn and great-grandchildren Jack and Ella. Graveside services will be held Monday (Oct. 5th) at 1 p.m. at the State Veterans' Cemetery, 317 Bow Lane, Middletown. Due to the current situation there are no calling hours. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association by visiting www.lung.org. To share memories or express condolences online please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
State Veterans’ Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Biega's Funeral Home - Middletown
3 Silver Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-1055
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved