Patricia "Trish" Holland, of Largo, FL peacefully transitioned from life on August 25, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. Trish was born in Hartford, CT on September 8, 1948 and lived in various Connecticut towns over the past 50 years until she moved to Florida in 2011. She was the daughter of the late Anna and Tony Fazzina. She is survived by her only sister, Donna Moore of Fairfield, CT and niece Erin Dworak of Fairfield, Ct and nephew, Nathan Dworak of Westport, CT. She also leaves her to 2 best furry friends, Mama and Eddy. Because of Covid 19, no services are planned at this time.



