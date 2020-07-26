Patricia (Patty) AnnMarie Langevin, born November, 9, 1954 in New Rochelle, NY passed away peacefully with her family by her side on July, 18, 2020 in Rockville, CT. The daughter of the late Kenneth and Joyce Carey, also of Rockville, CT. She was a lifelong resident and graduated Rockville High School in 1972. Patty will be remembered for being an avid bowler, card and billiard player and a huge football fan (GO PATS!). She was a successful entrepreneur and had a love for antiques. Those who knew her well, appreciated her insight, sense of humor and valued her unique perspective. Patty had a heart of gold, she was kind and accepting to everyone she met. She was dedicated to her family and took great pride in her two sons, Chad and Kenny. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 36 years, Jerry Langevin of Rockville, CT, her son and daughter in law, Chad & Kate Langevin, grandson Dempsey of West Hartford, CT, her son and daughter in law, Kenneth & Mary Langevin, grandchildren, Liana & Kennedy of Fort Myers, FL, her sister and brother in law, Linda and Jerry Bradley, nieces Marie Bradley and Jessica Houle of Stafford Springs, CT. All of whom she loved and touched deeply. Her family will be planning a celebration of Patty's life at a future date to be announced.



