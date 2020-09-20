1/1
Patricia A. McCabe
Patricia A. McCabe, daughter of Frances (McDonald) and James P. McCabe, died on August 10, in Miami, Florida. She was 85 years old. Patricia attended schools in Litchfield and Winsted, Connecticut, graduating from the old Gilbert School in 1952. She was a graduate of St. Joseph College School of Nursing in 1956. Patricia worked at the Payne Whitney Psychiatric Clinic in New York City, and joined the Air Force in 1959. She served in Japan, Germany and the United States. Patricia most recently worked at the University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, in Miami, Florida, and was with them for 19 years. She leaves a sister; Virginia Hoffmann of New Hartford, CT, two nephews; David Cararini of New Hartford, CT, Steven Cararini, and his wife Amanda, and a niece; Brynn, all of Avon, CT. Avon, CT. She also leaves a very dear friend, Marina Corzo, of Miami, FL, who cared for Pat these last two years. Memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the Jack Nicklaus Children's Hospital, 3100 SW 62 Avenue, Miami, FL 33155, Miami, Florida. Her burial will be privately held. To share a memory or express a condolence, please visit: www.rwwfh.com. The Robinson, Wright and Weymer Funeral Home, of Centerbrook, Connecticut are in charge of arrangements.

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
