Patricia A. Miller
1934 - 2020
Patricia Ann Miller, 86, of Suffield, CT, beloved wife of the late William Miller, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Grand Islander Nursing Home, Middletown, RI. Born February 4, 1934 in Springfield, MA daughter of the late John and Sadie (Hyde) Tupaj, she grew up in Chicopee, MA before moving to Suffield over 45 years ago. Before retiring, Patricia was employed at Baystate Medical Center for 46 years, retiring as the Director of School of Nursing. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and she loved her cats. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Sarah Miller of Portsmouth, RI. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kent Memorial Library, 50 N. Main St., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
SEP
23
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
443 East St N
Suffield, CT 06078
8606687324
September 19, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home
