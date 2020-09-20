Patricia Ann Miller, 86, of Suffield, CT, beloved wife of the late William Miller, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Grand Islander Nursing Home, Middletown, RI. Born February 4, 1934 in Springfield, MA daughter of the late John and Sadie (Hyde) Tupaj, she grew up in Chicopee, MA before moving to Suffield over 45 years ago. Before retiring, Patricia was employed at Baystate Medical Center for 46 years, retiring as the Director of School of Nursing. She was an avid reader, loved to travel and she loved her cats. Patricia is survived by her daughter, Sarah Miller of Portsmouth, RI. Her family will receive friends Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 9-10:30 AM at Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home, 443 East St. N. (Rt. 159), Suffield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church, Suffield. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Suffield. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kent Memorial Library, 50 N. Main St., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com