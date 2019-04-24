Home

Patricia A. Mitchell Obituary
Patricia A. (Campbell) Mitchell, 84, of East Hartford passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 22, 2019. Born in Hartford, she was the daughter of the late Audrey (Armstrong) Campbell. Patricia was a resident of East Hartford for most of her life and a former resident of Willington. She worked as a bookkeeper in the oil delivery industry for many years. Patricia enjoyed gardening, working around the yard and loved birds. She is survived by her two sons, Sean R. Mitchell of FL, Michael W. Mitchell and his wife Teresa of Ellington, her brother David Campbell of OR and her sister Beverly Elliott of East Hartford. She was predeceased by her brothers Robert, Nick and Richard Campbell. Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. Family and friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to of CT, 126 Monroe Turnpike, Trumbull, CT 06611. For online condolences, please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 24, 2019
