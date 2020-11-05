Patricia Ann Mokrycki, 60, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, from injuries sustained in a car accident. Patricia was the daughter of the late Stefan and Alice (Gurbel) Mokrycki. She was born in Hartford CT on Sunday, July 12, 1959 and lived in Hartford CT until 1972 when she moved with her parents and brother to Wethersfield CT. In 2012, Patricia moved to Palm Harbor, Florida to be closer to her relatives. Patricia was a graduate of Wethersfield High School, Class of 1978 and worked for many years at The Travelers and United Healthcare in Hartford, CT. Most recently, she was employed as a Trust Associate at Family Network on Disabilities in Palm Harbor, FL. Patricia was a parishioner of St Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hartford CT since childhood and a member of its Sacred Heart Guild. She attended St Michael Ukrainian Parochial School in Hartford and was an active member of the following Ukrainian American organizations in Hartford CT: Ukrainian National Home, Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), Women's Association for Defense of Four Freedoms for Ukraine (WADFFU), Ukrainian American Youth Assn (CYM) and Ukrainian National Association (UNA), St John the Baptist Society, Branch 277. From March 21, 2010 until May 25, 2014, Patricia served as the Trustee of St. Michael's Ukrainian Catholic Church in Hartford, during which time she was instrumental in organizing the 2011 centennial celebration of the parish. Patricia was also a member of the Organizing Committee of the 1985 Ukrainian Youth for Christ Convention held in Stamford CT. When Patricia moved to Florida in 2012, she became a parishioner of Epiphany of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church in St Petersburg Florida and in 2016 became a member of the Ukrainian National Women's League of America (UNWLA), Branch 124 in St Petersburg Florida. Patricia was devoted to her faith, family and friends. She donated her time and energy to both the local and Ukrainian communities and was always willing to lend a helping hand, whether to prepare Easter Baskets for the elderly; collect and process donations for orphanages in Ukraine; support youth and women's association activities; volunteer at annual Church Festivals and holiday celebrations in Connecticut and Florida; or serve on the Technology Committee of UNWLA Branch 124. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, brother Stephen in Auburndale Florida, nieces Stephanie and Elizabeth and nephews Michael and Daniel in the Hartford CT area, many cousins and close friends in Connecticut, Florida and Ukraine. A graveside service will take place on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 12noon in Saint Michael Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, 1458 New London Turnpike, Glastonbury. Memorial Donations in Patricia's name may be made to charities of the donor's choice or https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial
. Vichnaya Pamyat. Eternal Memory.