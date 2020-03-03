|
|
Patricia Ann (Grady) O'Brien, 86, of Westerly, RI, formerly of Windsor, CT, passed away peacefully on Sunday (March 1, 2020) in Westerly, RI. She was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Austin Grady and Gertrude (Bisson) Grady. Following graduation from St. Michael's School in Hartford in 1947 then Mount Saint Joseph Academy in West Hartford in 1951, Patricia moved to New York City where she was a fashion model for Ford Models, worked at Look Magazine, and was a stewardess for American and Colonial Airlines. Upon returning to the greater Hartford area in spring 1953, Patricia worked at Niles Bement Pond, a division of Pratt & Whitney. On November 28, 1953, she married the love of her life Andrew J. O'Brien Jr. and was married for 44 years before his passing in April 1998. Patricia was a communicant of St. Gabriel's Church in Windsor, CT and St. Clare's Church in Westerly, RI. For more than three decades, Patricia was a member of St. Gabriel's Mother Circle, Choir and the Windsor Booster Club. She also served the Town of Windsor as a voting poll checker and worked at the local library. Since moving permanently to Westerly, RI in 1997, she was a member of St. Clare's Church Helping Hands Ministry, a supporter and volunteer at the Warm Center (formerly known as the Warm Shelter), as well as the JohnnyCakes Food & Goods Organization in Branford and Westerly, RI. Always a gracious host, nothing made her happier than a full kitchen table, filled with her children and their families, and extended family and friends. She leaves five sons and two daughters-in-law, Thomas P. O'Brien of Chester, John T. O'Brien, Ret. USMC, of Virginia, Andrew J. III and Maura Walsh-O'Brien of West Hartford, Joseph P. O'Brien of Philadelphia, PA, Michael P. and Anne O'Brien of Cape Elizabeth, ME; three daughters and one son-in-law, Mary B. O'Brien of Windsor, CT, Teresa Corrigan (and the late Daniel O. Corrigan Jr.) of Holliston, MA, Nancy Clare and Ronald J. Hovan Jr. of Hudson, OH; eleven grandchildren and one granddaughter-in-law, Margaret O'Brien, Liam O'Brien, Seamus O'Brien, James Patrick Corrigan, Brendan Michael Corrigan, Elizabeth Anne O'Brien, Michael Andrew Kupferschmid O'Brien, Andrew and Faye Wieckhorst-O'Brien, Rose Kim Walsh O'Brien, Brooke Taylor Hovan and Megan Clare Hovan. Her family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 4-7 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 5, 11 a.m., at St. Clare's Church, 4 St. Clare Way, Westerly, RI. Burial will follow in River Bend Cemetery, Westerly, RI. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Clare's Church, 4 St. Clare Way, Westerly, RI 02891. To leave an on-line condolence or share a memory with her family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 3, 2020