O'Sullivan Patricia A. Henzy Mulryan FH Patricia (Henzy) O'Sullivan, 72, of Hartford, formerly of Glastonbury passed away peacefully on June 13 at Avery Heights. She was predeceased by her husband of 40 years, Timothy, in 2017. Pat leaves her brother Michael (Alexine) Henzy of Amityville, NY; her brother William Henzy of Ocala, FL; her sister Mary Henzy of Wethersfield, her daughter, Elissa Brauman of East Hartford, and many nieces and nephews. Pat and Tim enjoyed many interests together and were dedicated volunteers for both Hartford Habitat for Humanity and their church. They also traveled extensively, but their favorite place to visit was Tim's native Ireland. Pat's family would like to thank the staff at Avery Heights for their care the past three years. Donations may be made in Pat's memory to Avery Heights, 705 New Britain Avenue, Hartford, CT 06106. Arrangements will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com. HARTFORD Published in The Hartford Courant on June 18, 2019