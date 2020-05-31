Patricia A. Oakes
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. (Cudo) Oakes, 57, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born May 8, 1963, in Hartford, CT; she was the daughter of Andrew J. Cudo and joins her mother Pearl (Szperling) Cudo in heaven. Patty was raised in West Hartford, CT and attended Conard High School. She worked in early childhood education and cared for the elderly. She spent her formative years in New Britain, CT raising her family. She loved cats, especially her most recent kitten, Shadow. She had a passion for cooking and writing, as well as tending to her house plants. She loved watching them grow and progress to their fullest potential.Patty is survived by her sons, Allen Oakes of Enfield, CT and Ricky J. Oakes of Branford, CT; brother Michael A. and his wife, Jeanette M. Cudo of Bristol, CT; sister Theresa A. and her husband, Bill France of Jacksonville Beach, FL; and brother Steven J. and his wife, Martha A. Cudo of West Hartford, CT, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Corona Virus regulations and restrictions, a Celebration of Life honoring Patty, will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved