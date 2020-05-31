Patricia A. (Cudo) Oakes, 57, of New Britain, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 25, 2020. Born May 8, 1963, in Hartford, CT; she was the daughter of Andrew J. Cudo and joins her mother Pearl (Szperling) Cudo in heaven. Patty was raised in West Hartford, CT and attended Conard High School. She worked in early childhood education and cared for the elderly. She spent her formative years in New Britain, CT raising her family. She loved cats, especially her most recent kitten, Shadow. She had a passion for cooking and writing, as well as tending to her house plants. She loved watching them grow and progress to their fullest potential.Patty is survived by her sons, Allen Oakes of Enfield, CT and Ricky J. Oakes of Branford, CT; brother Michael A. and his wife, Jeanette M. Cudo of Bristol, CT; sister Theresa A. and her husband, Bill France of Jacksonville Beach, FL; and brother Steven J. and his wife, Martha A. Cudo of West Hartford, CT, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the Corona Virus regulations and restrictions, a Celebration of Life honoring Patty, will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 31, 2020.