Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
(860) 528-4135
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home
318 Burnside Ave
East Hartford, CT 06108
Patricia A. Rauchle, 80, of East Hartford, passed away peacefully, on January 12, 2020. She was born in Hartford, a daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Pavillis) Garach. Patricia was a communicant of St. Mary Church. She was a Para-Professional for the East Hartford School System. Pat enjoyed playing Bingo, crocheting, instructing proper housekeeping techniques (hers), life skills (hers) and baby-sitting her great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John P. Rauchle and her son Brian Rauchle. She is survived by her daughter Lori Plourde and her husband Michael of Oakville; three grandchildren, Ashley Miceli of Glastonbury, Aimee Atkins and her husband Daniel of East Hartford, Marnee Miceli and her fiancée Dave Moorcroft of East Hartford; five great-grandchildren who she adored, Kaile, Giovanni, Vincent, Colton and Jameson as well as two nieces and one nephew, and many cousins and friends she considered family. Visiting hours at the Newkirk & Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Avenue, East Hartford, CT 06108 are Thursday, January 16th from 4PM-7PM and Friday, January 17th from 10AM-11AM preceding the funeral service at 11AM. Burial will follow at Silver Lane Cemetery, 1312 Silver Lane, East Hartford. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.newkirkandwhitney.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 15, 2020
