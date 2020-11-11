1/
Patricia A. Tucker
Patricia A. Tucker, 66, of Middletown, passed away peacefully at home on November 2, 2020 after a brief illness. Although Pat left us much too soon, she lived her life fully, travelled the world, and gave generously of her time to others. Pat loved preparing and sharing food with friends and family; her Christmas cookies were legendary, and anticipated eagerly each December. After over 20 years as a mental health professional, Pat changed careers and started her own personal chef business, which brought her as much joy as it brought to her happy and loyal clients. Pat was an active member of the Rotary Club of Middletown for over 20 years, serving on its board of directors, as its Secretary, and more recently, as Club President. An avid reader, Pat especially loved participating in the club's literacy focused projects. She started and led the "One Book" program on behalf of Rotary for the City of Middletown. She was named a "Paul Harris Fellow" by the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International in appreciation of tangible and significant assistance given for the furtherance of better understanding and friendly relations among peoples of the world. Pat was born in Allentown, PA and raised in Storrs. She graduated from Edwin O. Smith School, in 1972, earned a Bachelor's degree in psychology from Tufts University, and a Master's degree from the University of Connecticut. Pat is survived by her sister, Jane (Tucker) Vergnes, two nieces, and one grand-niece, in addition to two honorary nephews and many dear friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Jesse and Sarah Tucker. Pat's family would appreciate donations in her memory to the American Cancer Society or the Rotary Foundation's education and literacy focus area.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 11, 2020.
