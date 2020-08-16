1/1
Patricia A. Tweeddale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. Tweeddale of West Hartford passed away on August 2 after a long illness. Mrs Tweeddale was born on February 23, 1939 in Torrington, CT. Her love of animals, gardening, and music was surpassed only by the love and pride she had for her children and grandchildren. She is survived by Russell, her loving husband of over 60 years, son Seth (Lucie) of Cohasset, MA, daughter Melinda Tweeddale Puljic (Goran) of Darien, grandsons Nicholas and Tucker Puljic, and granddaughters Katherine and Elizabeth Tweeddale. She is predeceased by her parents, Xavier and Susan (Koczur) Thompson, and sisters Marion and Phoebe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mrs. Tweeddale's memory to the Connecticut Humane Society (cthumane.org).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved