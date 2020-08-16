Patricia A. Tweeddale of West Hartford passed away on August 2 after a long illness. Mrs Tweeddale was born on February 23, 1939 in Torrington, CT. Her love of animals, gardening, and music was surpassed only by the love and pride she had for her children and grandchildren. She is survived by Russell, her loving husband of over 60 years, son Seth (Lucie) of Cohasset, MA, daughter Melinda Tweeddale Puljic (Goran) of Darien, grandsons Nicholas and Tucker Puljic, and granddaughters Katherine and Elizabeth Tweeddale. She is predeceased by her parents, Xavier and Susan (Koczur) Thompson, and sisters Marion and Phoebe. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mrs. Tweeddale's memory to the Connecticut Humane Society (cthumane.org
).