Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:30 PM
Patricia A. White, 73, of Stafford Springs, CT, and formerly of St. George Island, FL, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT, daughter of the late Joseph and Rebecca (Rossi) Zagorski. Pat was a big fan of Queen, and enjoyed art, crafts, jewelry making, and stained glass. She is survived by her two children, John White and his wife Justine of Stafford Springs, CT, and Pamela White of Florida; four grandchildren, Brianna, Madelynn, John, and Ryan; three sisters, Donna Leist and her husband Bill, Debra Croteau and her husband Jim, and Sheila Zagorski; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will take place privately. Memorial donations may be made to the , 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 12, 2020
