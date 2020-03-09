Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newington Memorial Funeral Home
20 Bonair Avenue
Newington, CT 06111
860-666-0600

Patricia A. Zuerblis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Zuerblis, 84, of Newington passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020. She was born in Hartford, a daughter of the late John and Annette (Millette) Zuerblis and resided in the Hartford area all of her life. Patricia was a member of St. Mary's Church in Newington, enjoyed bingo at the Newington Senior Center as well as aqua aerobics. She was employed by Handy Spring as a machinist. Patricia is survived by her sisters Jeannette Bonito and her husband Vito, and Joyce Cyr, all of Newington, her sister-in-law Connie Zuerblis, 9 nieces and nephews and 10 grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Patricia was pre-deceased by her sister Priscilla Zawiza, her brother William N. Zuerblis, and her nephew Christopher Zuerblis. Patricia's family would like to thank Bel-Air Manor for their exemplary care and kindnesses in taking care of Patricia. Relatives and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Newington. Interment will be in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. To share a memory with Patricia's family, please visit us at www.newingtonmemorial.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -