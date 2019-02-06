Home

J.P. Holley Funeral Home
8132 Garners Ferry Road
Columbia, SC 29209
803-695-1666
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
JP Holley Funeral Home
Garners Ferry Road
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
JP Holley Funeral Home
Garners Ferry Road
View Map
Patricia Adams Obituary
Patricia Ann Adams, age 61 departed this earth on January 24, 2019 surrounded by love. Born in Columbia, SC but raised in Eastover, SC Patricia was a true South Carolina native who became a long time resident of New Britain, CT. She graduated from Lower Richland High School class of 1976. Patricia found joy in greeting everyone she met and spreading her smiles among the Caring Connections Program in Windsor, CT She was predeceased by her dear Mother Bessie Adams, her Father Peter Adams, her sister Doris E. Adams and her brother Ralph P. Adams. Once Married to Earnest J. Goodson, Patricia was a devoted wife and mother who always kept her family first. As a God Loving woman, she read and referenced her Bible and the word of God daily. Proclaiming "God is good all the time". She is survived by her two children Troy Adams of Atlanta, GA and Shaunice Adams of Bristol, CT, her sisters Peggy J Adams (Jenkins) of Eastover, SC and Wanda F. Adams of New Haven, CT along with a host of loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held on Friday February 8, 2019 1:00 pm at JP Holley Funeral Home on 8132 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia, SC 29209. Patricia will be dearly missed.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 6, 2019
