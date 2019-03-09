Patricia Ann (Patti) Audette, 77, beloved companion of Joseph Wise, of Prospect Connecticut passed away on March 6, 2019 in Middlefield with her loving family by her side. Born in New Britain a daughter of the late Armand T. and Irene V. Audette.Patti was the owner/operator of B&R stables in Prospect, CT for over 35 years, where she was known for a lifetime of dedication to her beloved families and each and every horse she ever had the pleasure to meet. She was an accomplished business women known to children and adults as (Miss Patti). She will be greatly missed by so many who were part of her incredible life filled with horses, and will dearly miss all of her wonderful customers. Patti was a loving mother to her two children: Daneen Saks (Raymond Termini) of Middlefield, Richard and wife Elizabeth Saks of Durham, Grandmother to Presley Termini, Justin Saks, Taylor Termini, Griffin Saks and Logan Saks. Sisters, brothers and their spouses: Carolyn Audette Smith of Kensington, Richard Audette of Warwick, RI, Donald (Dotti) Audette of Berlin, Robert Audette of Cheshire, Beth-Ann (Dr. David Rubins) of Essex, David Audette of Berlin and Lisa (Steven) Bova of Hamden. She was predeceased by a brother Marvin A. Audette.Calling hours will be on Monday March 11th, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at the Berlin Memorial Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Kensington. The Funeral will be held on Tuesday March 12th 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial 11:30 a.m. at Saint Paul Church, 485 Alling St, Kensington,. Entombment will follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Jude's Children's Hospital. For directions and to share memories with Patti's family please visit www.berlinmemorialfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019