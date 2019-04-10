Patricia Ann (Tudesco) Doolittle, age 83, passed away peacefully April 6, 2019 due to Pancreatic Cancer. She was born November 15, 1935 in Hartford, Connecticut to James and Olive Tudesco. Patricia lived a full life with frequent trips to Cape Cod, exploring Connecticut sights with family and friends, attending different musicals and playing Scrabble. She was talented in more than one way. She sewed dolls, loved quilting, crocheting and knitting sweaters and baby blankets.. If she wasn't out exploring or sewing she was home in the kitchen!Patricia was preceded in death by her sister Susan (Tudesco) Chupas. Patricia is survived by her brother and wife Reverend James and Sherry Tudesco; her 5 children and their spouses, Sherwood and Maryann Doolittle, Kenneth and Catherine Doolittle, Thomas and Josephina Doolittle, Su-Ann and Frank Seidl and Jonathan Doolittle; her 14 grandchildren plus 8 great grandchildren, with another one on the way, along with her many cousins, nephews and nieces. After being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer in July of 2018, a family reunion was held in September in which her family was present to share stories and celebrate her life with her.To stay true to Patricia's wishes, there will be no calling hours or service, and a private family burial and "Celebration of Life" will be held. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary