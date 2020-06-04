Patricia Ann (Ostertag) Kinsey, 82, of Newington, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Phillip W. Kinsey. Born in New Britain, daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Sedcieski) Ostertag, she was a longtime Newington resident and a member of the Church of the Holy Spirit. She was a graduate of New Britain High School class of 1956. After that, she worked with her lifelong friends at City Hall in New Britain before starting her family. After being a stay at home mom, she returned to work at C and R Sanitation and then All Waste Co., where she retired after 28 years of employment. She was an avid sports fan and loved her Red Sox and her UCONN Huskies. Even more than that, she loved watching her Grandkids play sports and perform on stage. She was their biggest fan. She and her husband Phil enjoyed making donations to the CT educational system through the local casinos. A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her two children, Beth DelBuono and her husband Scott of Newington, P. Spencer Kinsey and his wife Kristin of Sandy Hook, and her four grandchildren, Matthew DelBuono, Kinsey DelBuono, Brooke Kinsey and Alexandra Kinsey. She also leaves her brother Donald Ostertag and his wife Joan and her sister MaryAnn Bianco and her husband James of Nevada. She was predeceased by her brothers Robert Ostertag and Charles Ostertag. All services will be private with the Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Newington Memorial, 20 Bonair Ave., Newington. She will be laid to rest in West Meadow Cemetery, Newington. A celebration of her life will be scheduled for a later date. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.