1/1
Patricia Anne Curry
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Anne "Patty" Curry, 53, of Newington, previously of Windsor, passed away painlessly and peacefully, with her children by her side, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Patty was born on February 2, 1967 in Hartford to the late William Richard and Barbara Arminta (Beebe) Curry. Patty grew up in Windsor, attended local schools and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1985. Up until a few weeks before her passing, Patty worked as an Accounts Payable Clerk for CREC in Hartford where she made many dear friends; dear friends with whom she bowled at Bowl-O-Rama with on Wednesday Nights. Patty enjoyed sitting on the porch with her sisters and family playing Yahtzee and always looked forward to her monthly Bunco nights with the Bunco Sisters. Patty's warm, loving and caring personality was loved by so many. She was the most devoted mother, sister, family member and friend. Patty is survived by her two children Danielle Patricia Killinger and her husband Kalin of Orting, WA and Patrick David Boucher of Newington, and his girlfriend Hannah of Raleigh, NC; four siblings Christopher Curry of Hartford, Georgianna McKee and her husband Duncan of Franconia, NH, Cathy Curry, with whom she resided and Jennifer Condry and her husband Timothy of Vernon, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Patty was predeceased by the father of her children, David Boucher. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield. To leave an online condolence or to view a live stream of the service at 11 a.m., please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
14
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 9, 2020
Sorry I did not have the privilege of meeting and getting to know Patty. My condolences to her whole family.
Bobbe McIntyre
September 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to all who knew and loved Patty.
Janine Hughes Malave
September 10, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved