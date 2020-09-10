Patricia Anne "Patty" Curry, 53, of Newington, previously of Windsor, passed away painlessly and peacefully, with her children by her side, on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Patty was born on February 2, 1967 in Hartford to the late William Richard and Barbara Arminta (Beebe) Curry. Patty grew up in Windsor, attended local schools and was a graduate of Windsor High School, Class of 1985. Up until a few weeks before her passing, Patty worked as an Accounts Payable Clerk for CREC in Hartford where she made many dear friends; dear friends with whom she bowled at Bowl-O-Rama with on Wednesday Nights. Patty enjoyed sitting on the porch with her sisters and family playing Yahtzee and always looked forward to her monthly Bunco nights with the Bunco Sisters. Patty's warm, loving and caring personality was loved by so many. She was the most devoted mother, sister, family member and friend. Patty is survived by her two children Danielle Patricia Killinger and her husband Kalin of Orting, WA and Patrick David Boucher of Newington, and his girlfriend Hannah of Raleigh, NC; four siblings Christopher Curry of Hartford, Georgianna McKee and her husband Duncan of Franconia, NH, Cathy Curry, with whom she resided and Jennifer Condry and her husband Timothy of Vernon, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents, Patty was predeceased by the father of her children, David Boucher. A time of visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor with a Celebration of Life service to begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will follow in Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield. To leave an online condolence or to view a live stream of the service at 11 a.m., please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
