Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Dominic Church
1050 Flanders Road
Southington, CT
Patricia Backus


1946 - 2019
Patricia Backus Obituary
Patricia Backus, 73, of Southington passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Hartford Hospital. She was the wife of George P. Backus. She was born in Hartford on March 16, 1946, the daughter of the late Peter and Beatrice (Grant) Filandro. She was a teacher for St. Dominic School for many years. Trish enjoyed crafting, scrapbooking and making greeting cards. She was active with the Tops Club at the Calendar House and the book club at the Plainville Library. She loved her grandchildren, family and friends. In addition to her husband she leaves a son Glenn Backus and wife Tracey of Charlotte, NC and a daughter Andrea Lynn Easton and husband Eric of Plantsville, her cherished grandchildren Caroline Madison Backus and Logan James Easton as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Edward Filandro. A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday Aug. 15th at 10 am at St. Dominic Church, 1050 Flanders Road Southington. Burial will be at St. Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14th from 5-7pm at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 13, 2019
